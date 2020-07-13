AA parodies 'blown-away guy' to mark return of road trips

The AA has parodied a famous ad for electronics brand Maxell to celebrate the return to the road trip as lockdown measures continue to ease across the UK.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "That feeling" begins as Tukker (a housebound dog) saunters over to the record player. Setting up a fan, the pooch sits with the wind its hair to replicate the freedom of sticking its head out of a moving car.

The spot launches tonight (Monday) during the Man United vs Southampton Premier League game, alongside out-of-home, digital and radio activity, as well as a partnership with Spotify on sponsored road trip playlists.

It was written by Matt Woolner, art directed by Steve Wioland and directed by The Perlorian Brothers through MJZ. Media is handled by Goodstuff Communications, Brainlabs and The Specialist Works.

"Everyone has had different challenges during lockdown. It’s been tough," Will Harrison, head of brand marketing at the AA, said.

"We wanted to put out a wholeheartedly positive (and yellow) message to remind people that when they’re ready, they can get back on the road with complete confidence with membership from the AA."

In February, the AA collaborated with Marmite for the second instalment of the food brand’s "Mind control" campaign, while in March the motoring organisation enlisted the Red Dwarf cast to promote its breakdown service portfolio.

"Get blown away", created in 1979 by Scali McCabe Sloves to promote Maxell's cassette tapes, features a man in a Le Corbusier chair being physically impacted by the volume of Wagner’s Ride Of The Valkyries coming out of the speaker in front of him. It has since been parodied by the likes of Family Guy and Jackass.

Maxell 'Get blown away'