AA to recognise companies showing 'tangible' action over workplace diversity as ‘All In’ initiative enters next stage

Ad agencies that can show they have made progress in making their workplaces more inclusive for black, disabled and working class staff are to be recognised by the Advertising Association.

From summer 2022, the AA will award “All In Champion” status to organisations which have taken action after this year’s major “All In” census – which aimed to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.

The survey, run jointly by the AA, ISBA and the IPA earlier this year, took the views of more than 16,000 professionals. It concluded the first priority was to make urgent improvements to improve the representation of black, disabled and working-class talent.

The AA is set to run the census again in early 2023. Next year it will lay out additional action area it wants the industry to improve in: gender, age, Asian talent, mental health and LGBTQ+.

Companies that can show they have taken three actions in each of the initial areas – black, disabled and working class – as well as five in the new ones, plus a further one on disability, will be recognised by the AA.

The new action areas are being developed by the AA’s Inclusion Working Group in partnership with industry pressure groups including Media for All, WACL, Bloom, Outvertising, NABS and 40 Over Forty.

Companies wanting to apply to become an “All In Champion” will be able to take part in a series of free sessions providing guidance on how to complete each action.

The AA said it had decided to recognise companies that have made progress following “multiple” requests from the sector for proof of “tangible” improvements taking place.

Sharon Lloyd Barnes, commercial director and inclusion lead at the AA, said: “We have had a tremendously positive reaction from the industry to ‘All In’.

“Many leaders are determined we make good on our promise to build back better when it comes to inclusion. The introduction of the ‘All In Champion’ status is a result of multiple requests to demonstrate real, tangible delivery on the action plan to improve inclusion levels in our workplace.”

Bobi Carley, head of media and inclusion lead at ISBA’s Inclusion Working Group and the Mental Health Working Group, said: “Nine months after the ‘All In’ census, it’s great to see part two of the action plan roll out.

“The census showed that there are so many areas in our industry that need attention but the positive is that there are so many expert groups who are driving change. Together we want to ensure everyone is aware and working together to make our industry a place where everyone feels they belong and it’s brilliant being involved.”