Ben Bold
Added 22 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

AAR, Biscuit and St Luke's among companies supporting She Takes Over

Deadline for participation has been extended to 21 February.

She Takes Over: promoting female creative talent
She Takes Over: promoting female creative talent

A number of advertising, production and PR companies have signed up to She Takes Over, an initiative from Adam & Eve/DDB, Campaign and a trio of non-profit organisations to champion the role of women in creative production.

The list of partners so far includes AAR, Another, Biscuit Filmworks, Coterie, Haygarth, Merman, Missing Link Films, Persuasion Communications, St Luke’s, Thomas Thomas and Tribal.

The deadline for other companies wanting to participate has been extended to end of play Friday (21 February). Businesses wishing to take part should email shetakesover@adamandeveddb.com.

She Takes Over is supported by Equal Lens, Free the Work (formerly known as Free the Bid) and the Alliance for Women Film Composers. Designed to build up to International Women’s Day on 8 March, activity kicks off at the start of next month via the hashtag #SheTakesOver on social media.

Primarily showcasing work by women, participants are invited to talk about their inspiration around the theme of 2020's International Women’s Day: #EachforEqual.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020