AAR, Mother and St Luke's among companies supporting She Takes Over

A number of advertising, production and PR companies have signed up to She Takes Over, an initiative from Adam & Eve/DDB, Campaign and a trio of non-profit organisations to champion the role of women in creative production.

The list of partners so far includes AAR, Another, Biscuit Filmworks, Coterie, Haygarth, Merman, Missing Link Films, Mother, Persuasion Communications, St Luke’s, Thomas Thomas and Tribal.

The deadline for other companies wanting to participate has been extended to end of play Friday (21 February). Businesses wishing to take part should email shetakesover@adamandeveddb.com.

She Takes Over is supported by Equal Lens, Free the Work (formerly known as Free the Bid) and the Alliance for Women Film Composers. Designed to build up to International Women’s Day on 8 March, activity kicks off at the start of next month via the hashtag #SheTakesOver on social media.

Primarily showcasing work by women, participants are invited to talk about their inspiration around the theme of 2020's International Women’s Day: #EachforEqual.