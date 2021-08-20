Aardman launches Wallace & Gromit AR experience in UK and US cities

Aardman is using three of the world's great cities – Bristol, Cardiff and San Francisco – as a virtual stage for an augmented reality experience based on Wallace & Gromit.

The app "Fix up the city" uses digital scanning to transform key architecture in each location, embedding hyper-precise AR features and experiences to create a personalised, immersive adventure for fans.

In the game, business tycoon Bernard Grubb has commissioned Wallace and Gromit to spruce up the city in time for his festival. Players will be enlisted to help using unusual contraptions including the colossal cleaning robot, "Big LAD". The gameplay includes interactions with Wallace's famous rocket and Gromit taking off in his plane. And when Gromit goes missing, help is at hand from B.E.R.Y.L, an AI bot.

The game will take approximately one hour to complete in the UK, with a condensed experience available in San Francisco.

"Fix up the city" is voiced by Miriam Margolyes as B.E.R.Y.L, Jim Carter as Bernard Grubb, Joe Sugg as Big LAD and Ben Whitehead as Wallace.

Aardman has partnered for the project with immersive storytelling consortium Fictioneers, which comprises Potato (part of the AKQA network), Sugar Creative and Tiny Rebel Games, as well as video game developer Unity Technologies.

Available on iOS and Android smartphones, the "Fix up the city" app is free to download and available to use in central Bristol, Cardiff Bay and downtown San Francisco, US.

Merlin Crossingham, creative director at Aardman, said: "Wallace and Gromit are no strangers to invention and new technology and we are delighted that they are part of such a groundbreaking project. For the first time you can actually be part of a Wallace & Gromit adventure, and experience them larger than life, out in the real world."

The activity, funded by UK Research & Innovation, follows the launch of "The big fix up" in January 2020.