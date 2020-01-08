AB InBev appoints new UK marketing director

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, part of brewing giant Anheuser Busch InBev, has appointed Rowan Chidgey as marketing director.

Chidgey was marketing manager for Budweiser in the UK from 2017 to 2018, then became European marketing director for the brand in January 2019. She joined AB InBev in 2014 after holding marketing roles at PepsiCo and Mondelez International.

She replaces Tatiana Stadukhina, who is staying at the business but returning to New York after three years in the UK to become global vice-president for Michelob Ultra, a brand she helped launch in the UK last year.

Chidgey will oversee a team of 23 and will be responsible for the marketing of brands including Stella Artois, Budweiser, Corona, Beck’s, Bud Light, Boddingtons and Bass.

Paula Lindenberg, president of Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, said: "Rowan has been a huge asset to the Budweiser brand in Europe, leading launches in multiple markets and achieving fantastic results, and I am delighted she will be bringing her drive to support our amazing portfolio of brands in the UK and Ireland."

Chidgey added: "We have huge ambitions for next year, including Bud Light’s sponsorship of the England senior men’s team at the Euro 2020 tournament, making an impact in sustainable brewing and working to create a nation of smart drinkers by enhancing our no- and low-alcohol portfolio. I especially look forward to leading and developing a dynamic and growing team that is at the forefront of the drinks industry."