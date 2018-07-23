Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

AB InBev gets new marketing and innovation chief

Anheuser-Busch InBev has appointed Pedro Earp to the new role of chief marketing and ZX Ventures officer in a restructure aimed at growing the influence of ZX, the brewer's incubator and venture capital fund.

AB InBev gets new marketing and innovation chief

Earp is currently chief disruptive growth officer. The switch, which will come into effect on 1 January next year, means that incumbent chief marketing officer Miguel Patricio will become chief special global projects – marketing, and will report directly to chief executive Carlos Brito.

ZX Ventures will continue to be run independently of the main business and will be led by Bernardo Novick, currently vice-president client services Latin America.

"To further our objective of anticipating market and consumer trends, we will bring marketing and ZX Ventures under a common global lead, which will allow us to adopt ZX Ventures’ innovative approach more broadly," a spokesman said.

There is also a move for current global marketing vice-president of strategic functions, Lucas Herscovici, who will become chief non-alcohol beverages officer.

Non-alcoholic drinks represent more than 10% of the company’s volumes and is a source of potential growth in the face of declining beer sales in many markets, including the UK.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

July 23, 2018

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
How to measure what matters: WATCH

Promoted

July 23, 2018

How to measure what matters: WATCH