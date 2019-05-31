Kim Benjamin
AB InBev set to expand in-house creative agency

DraftLine is planning to double existing headcount and roll out to France.

Corona: part of AB InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev's in-house creative agency, DraftLine Europe, which launched in London in February, is planning a roll-out in France.

The brand said it is also looking to double the number of employees by the end of this year. The French operation will "potentially be hubbed in London". 

DraftLine was launched with the aim of of "bringing cutting-edge creativity closer to its business and to bring its brands closer to consumers". It offers real-time digital content production and digital media buying.

The agency currently works with many of the brewer’s global and European brands, including Budweiser, Corona, Bud Light, Goose Island, Tripel Karmeliet and Ginette. AB InBev's UK business was recently renamed Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I.

DraftLine currently has a staff of 10 and it is now hiring for a number of roles including creatives, strategists, data developers, art workers, designers and trend-hunters.

Dries Mertens, director at DraftLine, said: "As an in-house agency, DraftLine has all the buzz of a start-up, but with the backing of a leading FMCG company and a ready set of clients consisting of some of the world’s biggest, most exciting consumer brands. We’re growing quickly and looking for more talented people to join us as we gear up for an epic summer for our brands."

Julie Yufe, vice-president, marketing, Europe, at AB InBev, added: "DraftLine is an example of AB InBev’s innovation culture and how our company is leading the marketing industry. In-house agencies have been an emerging trend among major companies, but our creation of DraftLine is a new milestone because of our scale and consumer insights-driven approach."

Yufe added that AB InBev's existing agencies are benefiting in that they are able to focus on what they do best, "without sacrificing creative outputs".

