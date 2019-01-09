Omar Oakes
Abi Ellis resigns as Wunderman ECD after disciplinary probe

Top creative leaves following complaint via a WPP confidential helpline.

Wunderman: Ellis (second from right) with Hulbert, Haworth and strategy chief Richard Dunn
Abi Ellis, UK executive creative director at Wunderman, has resigned from the agency after a disciplinary investigation. 

The probe, first reported by Campaign in December, was triggered after a Wunderman employee made a complaint via WPP’s confidential Right to Speak helpline.

Ian Haworth, Wunderman's chief creative officer, took over Ellis’ role on a temporary basis after the launchof the investigation.

Ellis joined Wunderman in December 2017 from Cult and had previously worked at DigitasLBi (now Digitas). Pip Hulbert, Wunderman’s UK chief executive, hired Ellis as part of a new top team.

Her departure follows Wunderman’s merger with J Walter Thompson, with the merged companies trading as Wunderman Thompson, with a single P&L within WPP, since 1 January.

The two shops have begun the process of restructuring and merging teams, and are planning on formalising the new Wunderman Thompson structure by the end of January, Campaign understands. This would include clarifying the roles of the two agency chief executives – Hulbert and JWT London's James Whitehead – and JWT London's executive creative director, Lucas Peon. 

Wunderman's global chief executive, Mel Edwards, will become global chief executive of Wunderman Thompson, while JWT global chief executive Tamara Ingram has become chairman.

Wunderman Thompson declined to comment. 

