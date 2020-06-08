Above & Beyond names Dominic Goldman ECD

Above & Beyond has appointed former Grey London and Bartle Bogle Hegarty creative leader Dominic Goldman as executive creative director.

Goldman will join the agency in the coming weeks and report to Zaid Al-Zaidy, chief executive of Above & Beyond and group chief executive of The Beyond Collective. As part of the management team, Goldman will also work alongside managing director Tom Bedwell and strategy partner David Frymann.

David Billing, group chief creative officer at The Beyond Collective, will hand over the creative reins of Above & Beyond to Goldman and focus on the wider group.

Goldman was most recently executive creative director at B-Reel London, starting the role at the beginning of 2020, after leaving production company Iconoclast, where he as global creative director.

He was previously at Grey London, joining in 2015 as deputy executive creative director and promoted to executive creative director alongside Vicki Maguire later that year. While at the WPP agency, he oversaw work such as Lucozade’s 2017 film about boxing champion Anthony Joshua, Bose’s "Get closer" campaign and Tate Britain’s award-winning "500 years of stories" in 2015.

Before Grey, Goldman was at BBH London for eight years, joining in 2007. He delivered work including Barnardo’s "Break the cycle", Audi’s "Birth" and Asos’ "Urban tour". During that time, BBH won Campaign’s Agency of the Year twice (in 2011 and 2012).

Goldman has 46 Cannes Lions to his name.

Al-Zaidy said: "The world that is unfurling before us is going to be fiercely competitive for all agencies and demand the very best. In Dom, we have found someone with a creative ambition and reputation that is second to none. He has produced modern award-winning work, both locally and internationally, for some of the world's most iconic agencies and brands. Dom joins an already formidable and lovely team with a wonderful set of clients. We can’t wait for this next chapter in our journey."

Goldman added: "It’s been quite a year so far for everyone. I feel very excited to be joining this ambitious, independent and talented group of people."