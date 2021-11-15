Imogen Watson
Abrdn heralds rebrand with first campaign

Created by Iris, the campaign aims to reframe investment as a force for good.

Abrdn: first campaign since it rebranded Aberdeen Standard Life under a single brand in April
Hoping to herald Abrdn as a modern, digitally enabled brand, the financial service business has unveiled its first campaign since rebranding from Aberdeen Standard Life to a single brand name in April. 

Created by Iris, "The power of investment" aims to showcase how investment can be a force for good, responding to research that found more than half of people (54%) believe investing their money can have a positive impact on society. 

It also aims to reflect the simplification of the business with more ways to help people plan, save and invest for their future.

Looking beyond investment's financial return to societal return, the film centres on the progress made in the field of robotics which has led to advancements in prosthetics technology. 

The rebrand campaign stars a real-life father, Ben, who created a fully functioning prosthetic arm for his son, Sol. 

And, thanks to technological progress made in these industries, Ben now makes them for children around the world. 

The overall message is that investment gives people the ability to improve their future while also improving the future for others, highlighting that creating a positive ripple of progress can travel far further than our individual reach.

The creative director was Eli Vasilou and the creative team included Nick Jowitt, Matt Pickles, Lee Goulding and Nick Simons. The director was Neil Gorringe. 

The integrated campaign will go live across TV, out of home, radio, press, digital advertising, social and PR.

The campaign marks a critical step in Abrdn's infancy. Stephen Whitehead, Abrdn's chief brand, marketing and corporate affairs officer, said: “We want to show people that they have the power to create a better future for themselves and society through investment and that they can do so in a way that suits their personal beliefs, objectives and financial means.

“'The power of investment' also represents what we want to achieve as Abrdn. Our name change brought five brands together with a renewed sense of purpose. We are future-focused and committed to giving our clients and the next generation the tools and support they need to achieve their ambitions.”

