Absolut champions trash with sustainability-focused fashion show

Pernod Ricard vodka brand Absolut is hosting a sustainable fashion event inspired by its Absolut Recycled bottle to showcase sustainability-focused designers.

Designers taking part in the show include Bottletop, Revival, 10T, Labo Mono, and Pic Style.

The Absolut Recycled bottle is made using more than 41% recycled glass, consistent with all Absolut bottles, but it has the appearance of shards of glass that have been fused together as a visual reminder of its recycled properties.

To show how trash can come back in a new form, the runway at the event on 17 February will be constructed using waste from London Fashion Week’s biggest parties.

Visitors to the "Absolut trash runway" at Protein Studios who choose to upgrade their ticket will have the opportunity to try on the sustainable clothing and walk the catwalk.

Absolut will offer a "Recycled cocktail collection" from an all-day bar at the event, with the beverages available utilising recycled and reused ingredients such as used coffee grounds, leftover beet brine, used black teabags and leftover pickle juice.

Fashion items will be available to purchase.