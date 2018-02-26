Absolut creates cocktail technique masterclass

The "Madlab molecular" sessions will show guests how to make foam using a blender and integrate it into a cocktail.

People will also learn how to make "an instant infusion with a cream whipper and a nitrous oxide cartridge". The infused spirit will be the base of a cocktail and guests will learn how to use a torch to caramelise the garnish.

Also with a cream whipper and a carbon dioxide cartridge, there will be a lesson on creating a carbonated cocktail.

The event takes place on 27 February at the Madison Rooftop Terrace in London and costs £30 per person.