Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Absolut creates cocktail technique masterclass

Absolut Elyx, the Pernod Ricard vodka brand, is hosting masterclasses in cocktail techniques.

The "Madlab molecular" sessions will show guests how to make foam using a blender and integrate it into a cocktail.

People will also learn how to make "an instant infusion with a cream whipper and a nitrous oxide cartridge". The infused spirit will be the base of a cocktail and guests will learn how to use a torch to caramelise the garnish.

Also with a cream whipper and a carbon dioxide cartridge, there will be a lesson on creating a carbonated cocktail.

The event takes place on 27 February at the Madison Rooftop Terrace in London and costs £30 per person.

