Absolut enlists MNEK for hybrid event

Pernod Ricard vodka brand Absolut has enlisted music artist MNEK for a live hybrid event that will celebrate art, music and mixology.

Absolut wanted to embrace being able to come together again after a year of being apart, so is hosting "Absolut #TogetherIRL", a two-hour celebration that will be available as a live stream and for an in-person audience.

The event on 24 June, will include performances from MNEK and friends and a Martini masterclass.

At-home audiences have the option to order a cocktail box that will enable them to mix a drink by following the event's cocktail masterclass. The kit contains all the ingredients for two Absolut Espresso Martinis and two Absolut Passionfruit Martinis along with a cocktail shaker and coupe glasses.

Viewers will also be part of live art creation by voting on the creative process through Instagram Polls with an artist. There will be additional interactive elements throughout the night.

The in-person event will be hosted in London.

Last year MNEK appeared alongside actress Tessa Thompson, esports icon Ricki Ortiz and artist Jolin Tsai in Absolut's spot "It's in our spirit", created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty, and accompanying content series. The ad showcased each personality breaking out of their animated world back into real life.