Absolut offers €20,000 cash prize in 'biggest ever' artist collaboration drive

Competition runs across 20 countries and submissions are open until 31 January 2019.

Absolut is searching for its next major creative collaborator in the international Absolut Creative Competition, which launches today (1 November).

Running across 20 countries and accepting entries until 31 January 2019, the contest will be judged by a panel including director Aaron Cezar and artist Mickalene Thomas.

The jury will select a winner from each country, with each going through to a grand final in May.

The overall winner will bag a €20,000 (£17,700) cash prize and will see their work featured on Absolut’s social and digital channels and displayed at a globally recognisable out-of-home site such as Times Square or Piccadilly Circus.

Absolut Creative Competition is being promoted through outdoor ads and a short film depicting Absolut’s connection to the changing fashions of the past four decades.

The film was created by Psembi Kinstan and Daryl Corps at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, and directed by Oscar Hudson through Pulse.

Frida Hyséus, global marketing manager at Absolut, said: "The competition is a unique opportunity to highlight our creative heritage and our history of collaborating with some of the world’s most daring artists, whilst providing a platform for aspiring creatives today.

"This remains true to our long-lasting commitment to support the greatest creative voices of the moment, which informed our strategy when looking to engage the next generation."

