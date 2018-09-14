Gurjit Degun
Absolut takes over Soho townhouse to create porn star martini experience

Absolut, the Pernod Ricard vodka brand, is taking over a Soho townhouse to create a multi-sensory experience around the porn star martini cocktail.

The "Absolut Porn Star Martini Townhouse" will run throughout London Cocktail Week between 3 and 6 October in Soho.

Visitors will be able to explore four floors of the Victorian property, each with different elements that make up the cocktail. There will be a "mist filled Vanilla Forest" and "a bubble filled maze".

At the end of the experience guests will be able to learn how to make their own porn star martini at the Absolut Vanilia Bar.

In August Pernod Ricard put on a series of Spanish-themed supperclubs for its wine brand Campo Viejo.

