Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Absolute Radio hosts comedy night to promote Stan & Ollie

Event featured comedians including Rob Beckett and Rose Matafeo.

Absolute Radio hosts comedy night to promote Stan & Ollie

Absolute Radio, the Bauer Media station, hosted a comedy event this week with Rob Beckett, Josh Widdicombe, Charlie Baker, Glenn Moore and Rose Matafeo to pay homage to Laurel and Hardy.

It is part of a campaign to promote the release of Stan & Ollie, which is in cinemas from today and follows the story of the comedy duo.

The campaign also features a series of comedy programming on Absolute Radio, including a branded comedy documentary called Half the Money Each.

Bauer Media is working with Entertainment One on the campaign and the deal was brokered by Zenith.

Faith Taylor, senior marketing manager at Entertainment One UK, said: "Fittingly, given the film’s subject matter, we found the perfect partner for Stan & Ollie with Absolute Radio. Their enthusiasm for the film has created a truly engaging campaign that celebrates Laurel and Hardy’s comedic heritage effortlessly for their return to the big screen in 2019."

