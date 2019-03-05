Accenture deepens Nordics presence with Hjaltelin Stahl acquisition

Accenture Interactive is buying Danish ad agency Hjaltelin Stahl to boost its creative firepower in the Nordics region.

The consulting giant’s marketing services division sees the Nordic countries as a key growth region. It is Accenture Interactive's third Nordics agency acquisition in the past six months, after buying Swedish shops The World Loves and Kaplan last year.

Copenhagen-based Hjaltelin Stahl was voted best agency in Denmark this year for the fourth consecutive time by the annual Mulmage survey. Its client roster includes Arla, Ikea and Suzuki.

The agency employs approximately 150 creatives, visual designers, producers, technologists and communication consultants specialising in advertising, branding, film production, social and marketing automation. It was founded in 2003 by creative director Nicolai Stahl and chairman Steffen Hjaltelin.

The move follows Accenture’s acquisition of UK innovation specialists ?What If!, which has also worked with Ikea on internal transformation.

Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive Europe, Africa and Latin America, said: "The addition of Hjaltelin Stahl proves that the Nordics is a strategic growth region for Accenture Interactive, both in terms of fostering creative talent and expanding digital capabilities as the leading experience agency."

The shareholders of Hjaltelin Stahl were advised by corporate finance advisory boutique Clarity, which also advised The Monkeys and Brand Learning on their sales to Accenture.