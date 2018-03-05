Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Accenture Interactive builds Fjord a space to collaborate with clients in London

Accenture Interactive has launched a studio in London that comprises Fjord along with space for all key parts of the larger company's business.

Accenture Interactive builds Fjord a space to collaborate with clients in London

The new Farringdon studio is in the same building as Karmarama which already occupies one of the other floors.

The space, located at 30 Farringdon Road, will be home to up to 100 employees across Accenture Interactive and has been designed with "elegant simplicity" in mind.

Fjord and Accenture Interactive working together mutually beneficial since the service design company was acquired in 2013. 

In an interview with Campaign last year, Walsh said that the agency was getting more "very senior clients" who give the agency big problems to solve through design. 

The studio is meant to act as a blank canvas and fully flexible work environment. The functional design gives teams the ability to create effective work-spaces to suit each of the projects they are working on. It also allows teams to create on-site alongside clients in a dedicated client area.

"We constantly encourage, and take proactive steps, to allow every part of Accenture Interactive to collaborate," Joy Bhattacharya, head of Accenture Interactive for UK and Ireland, said. "Doing so physically is another step in this journey as we create and deliver the greatest customer experiences on the planet."

Accenture Interactive claims this approach has recently helped them win Maserati

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

Promoted

March 05, 2018

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach: the TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

Promoted

February 28, 2018

Laura Jordan Bambach: the TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)