Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Accenture Interactive chosen as innovation partner for Disney

Accenture Interactive has been appointed by The Walt Disney Studios as founding member and innovation partner of its StudioLAB.

Disney film Inside Out
Disney film Inside Out

StudioLab is an initiative based out of Los Angeles that is dedicated to reimagining entertainment experiences and production capabilities using innovative technologies.

Accenture Interactive and its design unit Fjord will play a lead role in helping to establish StudioLAB, as well as defining and developing cutting-edge entertainment technology. They will also draw upon the R&D expertise of Accenture Labs.

Initial areas of focus include: immersive entertainment; artificial intelligence; the internet of things (IoT); the future of movie production; and next-generation cinematic platforms.

In addition to collaborating on R&D, Accenture will support the operations of the StudioLAB as part of a 3-year agreement.

This includes co-crafting the StudioLAB’s charter and governance, physical lab design, and business operations. In a co-located set-up, Accenture personnel will work alongside StudioLAB personnel to incubate and prototype new concepts expected to impact the entertainment industry.

"As we thought about key partners to deliver our vision for StudioLAB, the decision to collaborate with Accenture Interactive was clear," Jamie Voris, chief technology officer of The Walt Disney Studios, said.

"Their ability to combine the design and innovation capabilities of a leading digital agency with the applied R&D capabilities of the Accenture Labs and deep industry expertise in media and entertainment makes them an ideal partner to innovate on the future of entertainment experiences."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile
Added 25 hours ago
Georganna Simpson

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

Promoted

February 28, 2018

Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)