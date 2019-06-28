Gideon Spanier
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Accenture Interactive growing at well over 20% and 'vast majority' is organic

'Strong double-digit' growth is higher than 'the teens', consulting giant says.

Cannes Lions: Droga (centre) and Whipple (right) with Suzanne Vranica of The Wall Street Journal
Cannes Lions: Droga (centre) and Whipple (right) with Suzanne Vranica of The Wall Street Journal

Accenture Interactive’s revenues are increasing at well over 20% this year and the "vast, vast, vast majority of that growth" is organic, the parent company has said.

"When you look at this business this year, it [Accenture Interactive] has continued to grow strong double-digit" in terms of revenue growth, David Rowland, interim chief executive of Accenture, said, adding that the percentage increase is "not in the teens, but higher than that".

Accenture Interactive, the digital marketing and consulting arm, has previously said it had revenue of $8.5bn (£6.7bn) in the year to August 2018, meaning it is on course to pass $10bn this year.

Rowland said on Accenture’s earnings call that he was "particularly pleased" with the estimated $475m purchase of US-based creative shop Droga5, which was "by far our biggest" acquisition of the year and "significantly strengthens our capabilities to design, build and run customer experiences that grow brands and businesses".

He insisted that "the vast, vast, vast majority" of Accenture Interactive’s growth is organic, as previous acquisitions such as Fjord, Karmarama, The Monkeys and SinnerSchrader have kept expanding.

"It is fundamentally an organic-driven business where we have used the strategic acquisitions as really an igniter, if you will, of the organic growth," Rowland said, adding that Accenture Interactive "still has a big growth proposition in front of it". 

The parent company expects to spend $1.3bn on acquisitions this year.

Accenture Interactive’s growth contrasts with established holding company groups such as WPP and Publicis Groupe, which have seen revenues hit a brick wall.

Accenture Interactive launched in 2009 and positions itself as an experience agency of record that can handle every aspect of the customer experience, from product innovation and development to design, branding and marketing, to sales and distribution.

David Droga, founder of Droga5, spoke on stage at Cannes Lions last week with Brian Whipple, global chief executive of Accenture Interactive, to explain why he sold his agency to the consulting giant rather than a traditional agency group.

"The industry has changed," Droga said, because brands need a more joined-up approach that goes far beyond advertising and communications. "I want to do more, with more levers, and I want to make it consistent."

He added that "it’s humiliating because I’ve felt I’ve built this great agency over 12 years" and yet "in 10 years, they’ve built something bigger [conceptually] than any holding company by offering [a broader range of] services that we need, that clients need".

Whipple said: "Our fundamental philisophy today is that, much like Amazon, Uber and Airbnb, and many other companies, brands are not solely or prinicipally built through advertising. They're built through an amalgamation of customer or citizen or human touchpoints."

The key is to create "seamless", "holistic" experiences, Whipple said.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to implement a 'social first' culture

How to implement a 'social first' culture

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
How should you talk to consumers today?

How should you talk to consumers today?

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

How do you build experiences that make people laugh or cry?

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
What makes an extraordinary story?

What makes an extraordinary story?

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago