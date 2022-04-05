Accenture Interactive names Droga5 boss Bill Scott as MD

Droga5 London chief executive Bill Scott has been appointed as managing director for Accenture Interactive in the UK and Ireland.

He takes over from former Karmarama chief executive Ben Bilboul, who announced last week that he was leaving the business.

Scott will also remain as CEO of Droga5 London.

An Accenture spokesperson said: “With Bilboul’s planned departure, Bill Scott, CEO of Droga5 UK will take on a broader role, assuming additional responsibilities, overseeing all of Accenture Interactive’s creative agencies in the UK and Ireland, which include Karmarama and Rothco. He will remain as CEO of Droga5 UK.”

Prior to joining Droga5 London, Scott was group managing director of Grey Group, having joined Grey London as MD in November 2012.

He began his career at Saatchi & Saatchi in 1996 before moving to Bartle Bogle Hegarty in 2000. Scott remained at BBH London, where he held a variety of roles, including managing partner, until September 2012.

Droga5 was founded in New York in 2006 and launched a London outpost in 2013.

In 2016, a new management team took over Droga5 London, consisting of chief executive Scott, chief strategy officer Dylan Williams and chief creative officer David Kolbusz.

The agency was bought by Accenture in April 2019. At the time, it was Accenture’s biggest deal to date and it resulted in Droga5 becoming part of Accenture Interactive.

Accenture Interactive also owns Karmarama in the UK, Rothco in Ireland and The Monkeys in Australia.

In Campaign’s School Reports for 2022, Droga5 London received a mark of 8.