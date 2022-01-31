Accenture recruits Apple's Nick Law and promotes Droga5 CEO Sarah Thompson

Accenture Interactive has reinforced its leadership team with the appointment of Nick Law as global lead, design and creative tech, and Sarah Thompson as global lead, communications and content.

Law joins Accenture from Apple, where he was vice-president, marcom integration, while Thompson was global chief executive Accenture Interactive-owned Droga5, a role she was appointed to in 2014.

In his latest guise, Law will lead Accenture's experience design capabilities, helping clients "further modernise their approach and meet their customers' ever-evolving needs", tapping into his "future-facing design" experience at the likes of Apple.

Thompson will oversee Accenture Interactive's global creative agency capacities, which span brand, digital engagement, content and media. The company said in a statement that she would "specifically focus on unifying and growing Accenture Interactive's creative agency capabilities around the world to bring the best thinking forward while connecting teams across our capabilities and offerings to architect, activate, and accelerate growth for clients".

Law and Thompson's group-level appointments at Accenture Interactive come in the wake of that of Neil Heymann – a former Droga5 chief creative officer – as chief creative officer, and Jatinda Singh, who was made global lead of data and analytics.

David Droga, chief executive and creative chairman of Accenture Interactive, said: "Two of the very first calls I made when I accepted my new role in September, were to Nick Law and Sarah Thompson respectively. Nick is someone I have admired for well over a decade.

"From R/GA to Apple, he is truly one of the most future-facing, design, technology and communications leaders. His work has inspired millions, grown revenue by the billions and set new benchmarks for how design and tech need one another to thrive."

Droga described Thompson as without doubt "one of my most trusted and influential Droga5 partners, and certainly one of the smartest and most authentic people I have ever met".

He added: "We are spoiled and excited to have such exceptional leaders join this already incredible leadership team."

Law joined Apple in 2019 from Publicis Groupe, where he was chief creative officer. He had joined the agency group in January 2018 and was previously at R/GA. Publicis Groupe chief executive Arthur Sadoun described the news at the time as "bittersweet".

Commenting on his latest appointment, Law said: "When David became the CEO of Accenture Interactive, it was a clear statement of the company's oversized creative ambitions. I didn't need much

convincing to have a conversation with him; and once I did, to get excited by the company's astonishing breadth and depth of capabilities."

Thompson said she was "thrilled to take on a broader role within the leadership team of Accenture Interactive, especially at a time when businesses worldwide need a growth acceleration partner to help them drive their growth and ability to meet the ever-shifting needs of modern customers".