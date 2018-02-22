James Page
Accenture showcases disruptive technology at Mobile World Congress

Mike Sutcliff, the group chief executive of Accenture Digital, explains why marketeers are interested in interactive technology.

Accenture has used Mobile World Congress as an opportunity to showcase new, "disruptive" technology, focusing heavily on VR and artifical intelligence. 

Technologies include a virtual car seat, which aims to replicate the experience of being in an autonomous car, and a "Magic Store" that blends physical and digital spaces in a retail environment. 

Sutcliff said: "We are seeing a lot of interest from people in the marketing world, trying to understand what the tools are going to allow them to do to create two-way interactions and to create personalised responses to people that they are interested in communicating with."

