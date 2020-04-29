Accenture's Massimo Morielli promoted to top role in Europe

Accenture Interactive has elevated company veteran Massimo Morielli to president of Europe, succeeding Anatoly Roytman.

Morielli is now responsible for defining Accenture Interactive's strategy and vision, overseeing business growth and building the practice and team across Europe, as well as leading its ambitions to reimagine experiences for clients, customers, employees and communities.

He was previously Accenture Interactive’s digital lead in Italy, Central Europe and Greece, having joined the consulting giant in 1994. He became managing director for Italy in 2005, then media and entertainment lead for Italy, Greece and emerging markets from 2010 to 2014.

Morielli reports to global chief executive Brian Whipple and will work alongside North America market lead Glen Hartman and growth market lead Flaviano Faleiro.

Roytman retired at the end of last year and was one of the key players behind Accenture’s move into marketing services, which led to the acquisition of Droga5, Karmarama, Rothco and Fjord. Roytman also memorably coined the phrase "cagency" to describe this new breed of agency that fused creative agency thinking and consulting strategy.

Morielli said: "Our clients are at an inflection point as they enter a ‘post-digital’ world. They want ideas that are going to stand out and help to design, communicate, build and run experiences that will last.

"With the talent, experience and capabilities available, Accenture Interactive is perfectly placed to make lives better, healthier, more productive and rewarding. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities this fantastic role brings and the chance to lead our Accenture Interactive family across Europe."