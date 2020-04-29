Omar Oakes
Added 53 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Accenture's Massimo Morielli promoted to top role in Europe

He was previously digital lead in Italy, Central Europe and Greece.

Morielli: joined Accenture in 1994
Morielli: joined Accenture in 1994

Accenture Interactive has elevated company veteran Massimo Morielli to president of Europe, succeeding Anatoly Roytman. 

Morielli is now responsible for defining Accenture Interactive's strategy and vision, overseeing business growth and building the practice and team across Europe, as well as leading its ambitions to reimagine experiences for clients, customers, employees and communities.

He was previously Accenture Interactive’s digital lead in Italy, Central Europe and Greece, having joined the consulting giant in 1994. He became managing director for Italy in 2005, then media and entertainment lead for Italy, Greece and emerging markets from 2010 to 2014.

Morielli reports to global chief executive Brian Whipple and will work alongside North America market lead Glen Hartman and growth market lead Flaviano Faleiro. 

Roytman retired at the end of last year and was one of the key players behind Accenture’s move into marketing services, which led to the acquisition of Droga5, Karmarama, Rothco and FjordRoytman also memorably coined the phrase "cagency" to describe this new breed of agency that fused creative agency thinking and consulting strategy.

Morielli said: "Our clients are at an inflection point as they enter a ‘post-digital’ world. They want ideas that are going to stand out and help to design, communicate, build and run experiences that will last.

"With the talent, experience and capabilities available, Accenture Interactive is perfectly placed to make lives better, healthier, more productive and rewarding. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities this fantastic role brings and the chance to lead our Accenture Interactive family across Europe."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Kurious About Social Media

Kurious About Social Media

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Transform Today: CX Gives You The Edge

Promoted

April 20, 2020
What The Change?!

What The Change?!

Promoted

April 20, 2020
Send In The Clowns

Send In The Clowns

Promoted

April 20, 2020