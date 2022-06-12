Access Cannes Lions, wherever you are in the world

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returns this year, reuniting the industry, after a two-year pause. And if you can’t be there in person, the best of the Festival is available through LIONS Membership and accessible to everyone, on any screen or device, right across the world.

Expect live action from the daily Cannes Lions Awards Shows, daily Festival highlights on-demand: available the very next morning so you can talk about Cannes Lions as if you were there. As well as an official debrief after the Festival, plus access to the stage talks until September.

The Cannes Lions Digital Experience is available to individuals and teams exclusively through LIONS Membership. Alongside digital Festival access, Members join a thriving global community with regular opportunities to meet others, united in their mission to drive progress through creativity, as well as access to learning tools to develop skills and fast-track careers.

Get behind the work and the creators at Cannes Lions

This year’s Festival is a chance not only to meet the people behind some of the most innovative and long-lasting work across the globe, but also interrogate their thinking.

Sessions include: Alex Kurtzman, the mega-producer and creative architect of the Star Trek empire, and actor Sir Patrick Stewart (Captain Jean-Luc Picard, “Star Trek: Picard”) revealing just how the global franchise has built, maintained and reignited connections with its fans.

And join Nike’s EVP and CMO, DJ van Hameren, and VP Global Creative Director, Jonathan Johnsongriffin to celebrate Nike’s 50-year legacy of championing athletes and sport as inspiration to expand sport for a new generation.

Discover what luxury can show all marketers on how to build successful relationships. David Fischer, CEO and founder of Highsnobiety, shares insights from the brand's recent whitepaper Luxury 3.0, published in partnership with BCG. This session with Adidas VP of Global Marketing Erika Wykes-Snyed, Patta founder Gee Schmidt and Bottega Veneta CMO Dario Gargiulo provides a blueprint for the future vision of how marketers forge a bond with consumers.

And there is more in the Festival Programme

The Cannes Lions experience for LIONS Members

LIONS Members who attend Cannes Lions can expect a range of perks to maximise the experience, including a private working space in the Connections Lounge, daily drinks receptions, a series of exclusive events at sea, powered by Virgin Voyages, plus daily community meet-ups to connect and network, hosted by industry legends, including Josy Paul, Wesley Ter Haar and Nicky Bullard.

LIONS Membership enables all professionals in the creative industry to improve their knowledge, up-skill, understand the latest trends and receive additional benefits and invitations, throughout the year. Members can also access a wide array of content of the world’s best creative talent, with unique insight into what it takes to win a Lion; including practical tools, inspiration and expert advice. Credited winners get complimentary access to LIONS Membership. They also have the opportunity to join 1954, our winners-only club, where members can connect privately and showcase their work.

The Brief

Twice a year, LIONS Members get the chance to work alongside the Membership community on a real business pro-bono brief, set by an international non-profit organisation. Teams are selected by LIONS blending location, experience, job roles and company type to ensure everyone can contribute and bring their distinctive creativity to the table.

The first edition of The Brief welcomed hundreds of participants from 43 countries, working on a project for the World Woman Foundation. The winning team, team WRIOT, won passes to Cannes Lions 2022 and produced an idea that the Foundation would be able to build on at multiple levels.



Launching in Cannes, The Brief #2 is working in partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. LIONS Members are being asked to stretch their creative skills to help seriously ill children. Members in teams of five have four weeks to work on their creative response before presenting back to a jury of high-profile industry leaders, with winners announced in November 2022.

Winners receive a full delegate pass to Cannes Lions 2023, alongside a lionscreativity.com showcase.

Find out more about LIONS Member benefits including full access to digital Festival content here.