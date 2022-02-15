Account Person of the Year 2021: Jennifer Black

Jennifer Black steered Havas towards its best new business performance to date, recruited fresh talent and developed the agency’s existing relationships. Key to these achievements was instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in each employee and offering everyone the opportunity to take their financial share in the agency’s successes, via an employee incentive programme launched in 2021.

The agency took on nine new client accounts in 2021, with Asda one of Havas’ biggest wins of the year, following a competitive pitch which Black took the lead on. She also led The Black Plaque Project, which in 2021 became Havas London’s most awarded campaign

ever.

Black introduced and delivered DE&I and flexible working family policies and fostered a strong, inclusive culture where employees are not just supported but empowered to achieve their ambitions. For people returning to work, Havas reshaped the office, and under Black’s lead, invested in more amenities, tech and support.

She also played an instrumental role in bringing in fresh talent, including an executive strategy director and the agency’s first global head of content and head of production, to lead the newly-launched Havas Studios.

Judges said there was exceptional account leadership and ‘great creative output’ and also commended Black’s efforts with regards to DE&I.

Shortlisted:

Olivia Packshaw, business director, VCCP

In the last year, Packshaw helped launch VCCP’s first campaigns for Walkers (after the agency won the account in 2020), which included #crispIn or #crispOut, stirring up the age-old national debate surrounding the infamous crisp sandwich. She also helped win more of the PepsiCo portfolio and handled the Easyjet account during one of the airline’s most challenging times.

Katya Obolensky, Rose Bartel & Emma Whitmarsh, heads of O2, VCCP

Emma, Katya and Rose are responsible for VCCP’s founding client O2. In the past year, they delivered a world-class innovation, putting The O2 Arena inside the Fortnite game ahead of a virtual gig by pop band Easy Life. They also launched a bold strategic and creative brand platform for O2 across consumer and SMB.

