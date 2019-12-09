Fayola Douglas
Action for Children opens winter wonderland-style gifting store

Visitors can select items to donate to children this Christmas.

Action for Children: donation suggestions will be based on people's reactions
Action for Children has opened a "virtual gifting" store with a winter wonderland theme.

Inside the London Covent Garden pop-up, visitors can select items they would like to donate to children this Christmas.

To help with the selection process, people will be shown festive photographs and be recommended a "Secret Santa" gift based on their reactions.

The images have been chosen to represent the gifts available. If seeing a child opening a present makes you smile, you will be recommended to buy a toy. If you prefer looking at a Christmas dinner, you'll be recommended to purchase a hot meal. The "Elf.ai." service was designed and created by Capgemini.

Gifts start at £10 for a hot meal and go up to £60, which gives a homeless young person a bed for the night. They can also be purchased on behalf of someone else, turning a friend or family member into a "Secret Santa". All donors will receive a "thank you" Christmas card.

At the shop, open until 18 December, visitors can also purchase Action for Children "happy" and "safe" T-shirts and jumpers.

Festive workshops including wreath-making will also take place.

