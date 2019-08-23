Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ActionAid builds maze to illustrate barriers women face in accessing justice

Barriers include deep-rooted misogynistic beliefs, outdated laws and unaffordable legal costs.

ActionAid is building a maze to illustrate the barriers that women face when it comes to accessing justice for crimes committed against them.

The pop-up on 29 August, in London's Marble Arch, will contain winding paths, locked doors and mirrors that visitors will have to find their way through. Key information, global statistics and ActionAid success stories will be showcased to help visitors navigate the maze.

Jean Mclean, deputy director of media, campaigns and public engagement at ActionAid UK, said: "The 'Maze of injustice' may shock, but we wanted to show the very real barriers women face when accessing justice for crimes committed against them. Women around the world are so often cheated by the justice system – abusers are protected while survivors are punished."

Sense is delivering the activation.

