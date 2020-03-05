ActionAid shows different side to poverty in exhibition for International Women's Day

ActionAid is marking International Women’s Day with a photo exhibition of women by female photographers.

The event at gallery@oxo in London from 5 to 8 March celebrates women who are breaking down barriers in the world’s poorest countries while raising awareness for the charity.

Throughout the year-long project, ActionAid worked with women photographers in the countries it has a presence in. It offered an opportunity for women to share empowering stories, shatter stereotypes and highlight the next generation of female leaders.

Pictures were captured by six photographers from Afghanistan, Guatemala, Uganda, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, each bringing a different perspective to the way women and girls living in poverty are represented.

Esther Mbabzi, contributing photographer from Uganda, said: "Many wouldn’t fly me from Uganda to go and tell a story in the UK, but they would fly a photographer from the UK to go and tell a story in Uganda – but now it’s starting to change. It’s really exciting – I can be a part of the stories of how my country and community is being presented out there in the media."

The project is being delivered in-house.