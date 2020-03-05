Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ActionAid shows different side to poverty in exhibition for International Women's Day

Photos bring wider representation for women and girls living in poverty.

ActionAid: Ugandan nurse Margaret Kasolo is featured in exhibition
ActionAid: Ugandan nurse Margaret Kasolo is featured in exhibition

ActionAid is marking International Women’s Day with a photo exhibition of women by female photographers.

The event at gallery@oxo in London from 5 to 8 March celebrates women who are breaking down barriers in the world’s poorest countries while raising awareness for the charity.

Throughout the year-long project, ActionAid worked with women photographers in the countries it has a presence in. It offered an opportunity for women to share empowering stories, shatter stereotypes and highlight the next generation of female leaders.

Pictures were captured by six photographers from Afghanistan, Guatemala, Uganda, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, each bringing a different perspective to the way women and girls living in poverty are represented.

Esther Mbabzi, contributing photographer from Uganda, said: "Many wouldn’t fly me from Uganda to go and tell a story in the UK, but they would fly a photographer from the UK to go and tell a story in Uganda – but now it’s starting to change. It’s really exciting – I can be a part of the stories of how my country and community is being presented out there in the media."

The project is being delivered in-house.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now