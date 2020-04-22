Added 3 hours ago
Activation at a festival or public event

The festival season of 2018/19 were glorious ones, providing our judges with some difficult choices in this competitive category.

Activation at a festival or public event

GOLD
Samsung ‘Tough Mudder’
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
Producing a follow up to the popular 2017 Tough Mudder season was quite the challenge for Samsung and M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment – but 2018 targets were ambitious and they needed to showcase a new product. 

The judges were won over by the ‘super slow’ approach the brand and agency took to showcase the latest Galaxy S9 phone and it’s new Super Slow-Mo feature. By generating a campaign around the joy of mud splashes and ice baths shot in ‘Super Slow-Mo’ – to capture every detail and emotion of a Tough Mudder event – Samsung met its ambitious audience target.

Through the brand’s full Tough Mudder partnership plus the Tough Mudder 5K Urban City series, more ‘Joyful Pioneers’ were met than ever before, with 68,000 across all events plus 1.87 million via the ‘Super Slow-Mo’ content.

SILVER
Twitter ‘Visit #ScottishTwitter’
Flying Object
Creating standout brand moments at the crowded and vibrant Edinburgh Fringe can be a risky affair, given how dynamic the event and its artists are. This didn’t daunt Twitter though, as it sought to capitalise on the sharp wit of the #ScottishTwitter community during the festival by delivering a comedic campaign of its own.

Visit #ScottishTwitter launched a parody tourist information centre to the heart of the Fringe, bringing some of the online comedians to the festival via a mock tourist office. The activation generated 177 pieces of press coverage and saliently reminded the community of the daily chatter on Twitter.

BRONZE
Jagermeister ‘Jagerhaus at All Points East’
Frukt
The JägerHaus is something of a legend on the festival scene and Jägermeister’s flagship music activation seems to have found a fitting home at AEG’s All Points East. Judges praised Frukt’s work in delivering credible programming year-on-year and adapting the theme of the lodge, its aesthetic and choice of artists to stay relevant and appeal to Jägermeister’s chosen audiences.

The JägerHaus grew its attendance by 39.5% with ‘Ice Cold Shot’ sales up 177% against the previous year, while PR reach tripled in a year, and the brand achieved the highest recall of all festival partners onsite.

FINALISTS

Birra Moretti at BST by Space for Birra Moretti - Heineken

Netflix AsiaPOP Comicon by Jack Morton Worldwide for Netflix

Transport 2050 by MRG Events forTransLink

