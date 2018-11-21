Which ad agency leader gets paid the most?

The leader of Saatchi & Saatchi Group was the highest-paid agency director in adland last year, with a salary of £967,000 – although this was a 13.35% decrease on the top salary in 2016.
The highest-paid director at Ogilvy earned £828,000 in 2017, but this was nearly 49% less than the highest-paid director the previous year.
The next highest-paid directors were at Leo Burnett (£625,000), Grey (£482,000) and Publicis (£437,000).
Highest-paid directors
|Company name
|Year end
|Latest
|Previous
|Change
|£000s
|£000s
|%
|1
|Saatchi & Saatchi Group Ltd
|31/12/2017
|967
|1,116
|(13.35)
|2
|Ogilvy & Mather Group (Holdings) Limited
|31/12/2017
|828
|1,621
|(48.92)
|3
|Leo Burnett Limited
|31/12/2017
|625
|611
|2.29
|4
|Grey Advertising Limited
|31/12/2017
|482
|772
|(37.56)
|5
|Publicis Limited
|31/12/2017
|437
|508
|(13.98)
|6
|J. Walter Thompson Group Limited
|31/12/2017
|435
|602
|(27.74)
|7
|Mother London Limited
|31/12/2017
|419
|362
|15.75
|8
|Spark44 Limited
|31/03/2018
|386
|245
|57.55
|9
|AKA Promotions Limited
|25/03/2017
|357
|285
|25.26
|10
|FCB Inferno Limited
|31/12/2017
|337
|334
|0.90
Meanwhile, among those running UK listed ad agency groups, unsurprisingly it was still Sir Martin Sorrell who took home the biggest pay packet at £13,930,000, followed by Paul Taffe from Huntsworth with £1,463,000 and Alex Batchelor from System1 Group with £1,462,569.
UK quoted highest-paid directors
|Group
|Director
|Latest
|Previous
|Change (%)
|1
|WPP Group Plc
|Sir Martin Sorrell
|13,930,000
|48,148,000
|(71.07)
|2
|Huntsworth Plc
|Paul Taaffe
|1,463,000
|869,000
|68.35
|3
|System1 Group plc
|Alex Batchelor
|1,462,569
|581,687
|151.44
|4
|Next Fifteen Communications Group Plc
|Tim Dyson
|1,063,000
|1,072,000
|(0.84)
|5
|Cello Group Plc
|Mark Scott
|803,000
|1,167,000
|(31.19)