Which ad agency leader gets paid the most?

The leader of Saatchi & Saatchi Group was the highest-paid agency director in adland last year, with a salary of £967,000 – although this was a 13.35% decrease on the top salary in 2016.



The highest-paid director at Ogilvy earned £828,000 in 2017, but this was nearly 49% less than the highest-paid director the previous year.



The next highest-paid directors were at Leo Burnett (£625,000), Grey (£482,000) and Publicis (£437,000).

Highest-paid directors

Company name Year end Latest Previous Change £000s £000s % 1 Saatchi & Saatchi Group Ltd 31/12/2017 967 1,116 (13.35) 2 Ogilvy & Mather Group (Holdings) Limited 31/12/2017 828 1,621 (48.92) 3 Leo Burnett Limited 31/12/2017 625 611 2.29 4 Grey Advertising Limited 31/12/2017 482 772 (37.56) 5 Publicis Limited 31/12/2017 437 508 (13.98) 6 J. Walter Thompson Group Limited 31/12/2017 435 602 (27.74) 7 Mother London Limited 31/12/2017 419 362 15.75 8 Spark44 Limited 31/03/2018 386 245 57.55 9 AKA Promotions Limited 25/03/2017 357 285 25.26 10 FCB Inferno Limited 31/12/2017 337 334 0.90

Meanwhile, among those running UK listed ad agency groups, unsurprisingly it was still Sir Martin Sorrell who took home the biggest pay packet at £13,930,000, followed by Paul Taffe from Huntsworth with £1,463,000 and Alex Batchelor from System1 Group with £1,462,569.

UK quoted highest-paid directors