Ad chiefs push government’s ‘Get boosted’ message to support vaccine drive

Advertising sector leaders are promoting the Covid-19 booster vaccine programme to staff and clients in a bid to assist the government’s national programme and increase the uptake of jabs to one million a day.

Ad bosses have also been supporting people in their companies who want to volunteer to help deliver the programme, after the department for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) asked the sector for help with the national drive to speed up the programme.

In recent weeks a new variant of the virus, Omicron, has been spreading at a record rate and the government has asked people to work from home again, a directive that came into force on 13 December.

The Advertising Association, which has co-ordinated the sector’s efforts in helping the government’s “Get boosted now” campaign, said there had been a “great response” from the industry.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association, said: “The ad industry and its leaders have swiftly rallied behind the government’s ‘Get boosted now' campaign.

“Recognising that getting boosted is a personal choice, we’ve had a great response from the agency community in sharing the message of the importance of getting boosted and letting people who want to volunteer to help deliver the vaccine programme.”

He added: “Our fellow trade bodies have also been fantastic in reaching the breadth of the advertising community as we all pull together to keep businesses open and our loved ones as safe as possible in the run up to the festive season.”

MullenLowe and Manning Gottlieb OMD are the lead agencies on creative and media on the government’s account.