Kim Benjamin
Added 3 hours ago
Ad industry failing to communicate employer brands, study finds

Employees in marketing, advertising, media and events more likely than average to say their employer did not effectively communicate its brand.

Workplaces: more people understand importance of company culture and benefits
Workplaces: more people understand importance of company culture and benefits

Companies are failing to effectively communicate their employer brand to prospective staff, according to a new report, despite more employers realising the importance of highlighting their company culture and benefits in order to attract top talent.

The 2019 Employer Branding Insights Report, compiled by Wonderful Workplaces, surveyed 841 candidates across multiple sectors. It aims to uncover insights about jobs and careers, gain an understanding of perceptions around issues such as Brexit and automation, and find out what makes a better job search and career experience. Of the respondents, 134 were drawn from marketing, advertising, media and events.

Among these, 96% said they would consider an employer's brand when applying for jobs versus 94% of overall respondents. But 59% of those in marketing, advertising, media and events said their most recent employer did not effectively communicate their brand, compared with 46% of total participants. 

Jennifer Jackson, senior careers content editor at Wonderful Workplaces, said: "The explosion of content and social media has meant that employers have to be ever more creative in how they target prospective employees. Frustratingly, many companies are still continuing to miss out on attracting the right talent, in many cases because they’re failing to communicate their values effectively."

Wonderful Workplaces, a recruitment and branding agency owned by Campaign publisher Haymarket, will launch the report at the first-ever Employer Branding Awareness Week, which takes place during 10-16 June.

