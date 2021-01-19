The ad industry can help design a new Bauhaus

One rather ironic fact about Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus art and design movement that began in 1919 in Germany, is that he couldn’t actually draw. Gropius was more of an ideas man, and his ideas were so revolutionary they changed the course of design history.

Like other cultural movements, such as punk in Thatcher’s economically and socially broken Britain, Bauhaus was a reaction to a deeply turbulent time. Following the horrors of the First World War, Gropius said he suddenly realised that “the old stuff was out”. Time to rip it up and start again.

That drive to spark a cultural resurgence in the face of upheaval has surfaced once again, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiling plans to create a new Bauhaus, with a focus on sustainability as part of Europe’s €750bn coronavirus recovery plan. The aim of this new Bauhaus is to kick-start a cultural movement and a space where artists, engineers, students and designers can work together.

The European Commission’s plan can be seen as a hugely positive force in these dark times.

What we’re living through today, from the widening divisions between rich and poor to the increasingly toxic political sphere, has many disturbing echoes of the past. During the Bauhaus movement, the political landscape in Germany grew increasingly polarised and the Bauhaus was eventually shut down by the Nazis. The grim resurgence of the far right around the world shows that, in many ways, there is nothing “unprecedented" about the times we live in.

To catch hold, cultural movements don’t just require momentum and influence behind them, they need investment. The already massively underfunded arts industry in the UK has been decimated by this crisis, and the support required to carry it through this period is nowhere in sight. There have even been reports of Chancellor Rishi Sunak appearing to suggest that unemployed arts workers should retrain and find other jobs, for which he has received condemnation from prominent musicians, authors and actors.

Affirmative action and investment in the creative sector could help us begin again.

We also need to move away from pervading isolationist attitudes and towards working with our European neighbours on key cultural projects like the new Bauhaus that encourage the best and brightest creative minds to flourish and look to the future.

The next generation of talent is faced with an overwhelming number of obstacles but there is a lot that business and brands can do to help. The business world and the commercial sector can offer some of the investment, support and influence necessary to help fuel positive new cultural and creative networks that transcend borders. There is, of course, a mutual imperative for this sort of alliance – businesses and brands need to connect with the next generation in order to survive. These sorts of movements could help propel us into a new era, where protecting people and the planet becomes the priority and creativity and cultural diversity are championed, not diminished.

When he was a child, Gropius was asked what his favourite colour was. His answer was “multi-coloured”. His was a mind that was never limited to one possibility, but open to all. We should adopt a similarly inclusive, creative and outward-looking approach to brighten up the future that awaits us.

Vicki Maguire is chief creative officer of Havas London