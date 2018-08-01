Ad industry music night returns to help young people pursue creative future

AdLondonCalling fundraising event is back in 2018

AdLondonCalling, which is backed by Spotify, is taking place at the Roundhouse in Camden on 19 September and will pit agencies against media owners and tech providers during the event.

The brainchild of Starcom’s head of strategy David Grainger and Spotify’s Marco Bertozzi, AdLondonCalling was founded in 2017 in the wake of the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower to raise money for the cause and to create a fairer, more inclusive and more equal London.

Last year the debut event attracted more than 400 people and raised more than £70,000.

Now, the event is set to support the Roundhouse, whose Creative Programme helps young people from lower socioeconomic and diverse cultural backgrounds.

"The Roundhouse sits in a very special place between education and employment, engaging hard-to-reach young people across the capital; those with fewer opportunities to pursue their dreams of a job in the creative industries and beyond, with their ambition to work with 10,000 young people by 2022," Grainger said.

"Adland is finally making strides in employing young people from different backgrounds, but there’s clearly a very long way to go. The Roundhouse Trust provides skills and opportunities to vulnerable young people looking for a break in the creative industries. If we can’t give something back, I don’t know who can. We can sit on panels and talk about inclusion, or we can go out and do something about it."

AdLondonCalling’s quiz will be hosted by Sounds Familiar and takes place at The Roundhouse in Camden on Wednesday 19 September at 7pm.

A table of six costs £1,000. Visit AdLondonCalling's Just Giving Page to register a team.