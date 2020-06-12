Ad industry says brands should speak out about Black Lives Matter

Nearly six in 10 (58%) of advertising, media and marketing staff said brands should speak out about Black Lives Matter, a survey of registered Campaign readers shows.

Close to one-quarter (23%) said advertisers should not say anything about the anti-racist movement and a smaller proportion (19%) said they didn’t know. More than 1,000 registered users took part in the study.

Some brands including L’Oréal and Nike have come under fire – either from supporters of Black Lives Matter who believe the companies’ words do not always align with their actions on racial equality, or from critics who think the companies should refrain from comment.

A recent YouGov poll suggests the views of Campaign readers do not necessarily align with those of the public. The pollster asked people if they thought commercial and retail brands should take sides on political issues and more than half (56%) said no, with only 19% saying they should. It is not clear whether similar figures would be seen in questions about specific issues such as Black Lives Matter, however.

Procter & Gamble has released "The choice", a powerful ad created by Grey New York and Los Angeles agency Cartwright, calling on white Americans "to become allies, advocates and activists to end racial inequality".