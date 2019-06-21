The ad industry sums up British creativity at Cannes Lions

Watch the video
Search
CampaignUK
Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today
Read exclusive registrant only articles
Read more articles each month
Sign up for free specialised news bulletinsRegister Now
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Looking for a new job?
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Campaign Jobs
-
Online Operations Coordinator Up to £35000 per annum Stopgap, Hertfordshire
-
Digital Marketing Executive - website and conversion rate optimisation £25-35k plus bonus and benefits The Jefferson Group, Hampshire
-
Senior Account Manager £35000 - £40000 per annum The Great & The Good, London
-
Resource Manager £50000 - £60000 per annum + Benefits Major Players, London, West London
-
Marketing Manager - Famous Premium and Luxury Brand - London. £35,000 to £42,000 per year + fantastic benefits Lucky7 Recruitment, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Senior Digital Marketing Executive - creative agency £28000 - £32000 per annum + great benefits Regan & Dean Recruitment Limited, London
-
Delegate Sales Executive dependent on experience + commission Haymarket Media Group, Twickenham, London (Greater)
-
Content marketing copywriter £25,000 - £35,000 + Benefits CIPHR, Marlow, Buckinghamshire