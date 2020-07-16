Ad industry thinks Facebook hasn't done enough to entice back boycotting brands

The majority (88%) of advertising, media and marketing staff do not believe Facebook has done enough to entice boycotting advertisers back to the platform, a survey of about 500 registered Campaign readers has found.

The snap poll also showed that half of readers are connected in some way to the boycotts.

Of those who responded to a question asking whether their business or clients are suspending advertising on Facebook, 27% said they will be doing so for longer than July and 23% said that the boycott will be for July only.

However, half of respondents said they do not know of their business or their clients boycotting Facebook.

The survey follows major brands including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Danone and Diageo pulling adspend from Facebook as part of the Stop Hate for Profit drive in an attempt to get the social network to address racism across its platform.

Last week, Campaign reported that Facebook has not been blocking people searching for "Ku Klux Klan", even though it said it would prevent searches for white-supremacist terms.

A Facebook spokesman said: "We agree that we must fight hate and voter interference aggressively. That’s why we have invested billions of dollars to keep hate off of our platform, created new policies to prohibit voter and census interference, and have launched the largest voting information campaign in American history.

"We have banned more than 250 white-supremacist organisations and are holding ourselves accountable through regular reports about our content moderation efforts.

"We continue to work with the advertising industry through GARM [Global Alliance for Responsible Media] and other partners to encourage candid feedback so we can continue to improve. We know we will be judged by our actions not by our words, and are grateful to these and other groups for their continued engagement."