Alex Brownsell
Added 21 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ad industry unites for new mail media currency Jicmail

New metrics are being created to measure the the effectiveness of mail media, backed by organisations including including the DMA, IPA, ISBA, Royal Mail and Whistl.

Ad industry unites for new mail media currency Jicmail

The Joint Industry Committee for Mail is launching Jicmail, a currency which it hopes will provide a greater understanding of the medium for planners. An estimated £1.7bn is spent on mail each year in the UK, according to JIC.

Jicmail will provide advertisers with audience measurement tools, including readership, reach and frequency of exposure to each item. The data is captured in partnership with Kantar TNS, using a diary to follow each piece of mail over a four-week period in a sample of 1,000 households across the UK.

Chris Combemale, chair of the Jicmail board and chief executive of the DMA Group, said: "Traditionally, direct mail has been measured on ‘after-the-event’ impacts like ROI, but these new metrics will provide insight at the all-important planning stage, enabling it to go head-to-head with other media when budgets are being allocated.

"Clients are increasingly demanding accountability for every penny they invest and in 2018 planners will finally be able to compare directly between mail and other media channels. The fact that this is a cross-industry initiative highlights the importance of the Jicmail research and continued influence of the channel."

According to findings from a six-month trial, on average half (51%) of all mail is read immediately, irrespective of whether it is addressed or door-drop.

Each piece is then revisited nearly four times on average across formats, and a fifth (21%) will lead to "commercial actions", from store and website visits to purchases.  

Mike Colling, member of the Jicmail Board and chief executive of MC&C, added: "What Jicmail does, for the first time, is normalise mail to bring it in-line with every other major channel. It gives us exactly the same data across these channels, allowing marketers to compare apples to apples when it comes to their media planning.

"Moving mail from being a special case being dealt with in a silo and put it in the hands of the media planners and buyers."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track