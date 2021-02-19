An ad sales playbook for a K-shaped recovery

“The UK may not be in a double-dip recession, but it will feel like it.”

That was the headline in The Guardian last week, the same morning as the chief economist of the Bank of England wrote in the Daily Mail about an expected multbillion-pound spending spree after lockdown restrictions have eased.

Two different perspectives, confirming that K-shaped is the descriptive letter for the economy we will finally settle on after a year of alphabet soup.

When this consumer spending (for the fortunate) is unleashed, anyone with a sales story to tell its customers will need to have nailed its proposition. Here’s what you’ll need.

First, answer three deceptively simple questions all customers have:

Why should I buy your product? What makes you different from anyone else? What’s in it for me if I do buy?

If you are a fan of management guru Peter Drucker and you are launching new products or even a new business, you might want to ask even more fundamental questions, namely:

What is our business? Who is our customer? What does our customer value?

NB: you might need more than one session on Zoom to answer them well.

The buy side is likely to be risk-averse through 2021. A good proposition told well will make people think about their future strategy, so you’re investing in the long and short term with your thinking here.

Rob Norman at Group M once said that buyers buy five things in media: reach, precision, outcomes, affluence and influence. It’s a great checklist to help build your proposition.

Selling benefits, not the product

Assuming you have that sorted, then you’ll need to sell the benefits of your product as perceived by the customer.

There’s a brilliant story in this regard told by Michael Grade about his Uncle Lew.

Lew Grade was a cigar-smoking showbiz and media impresario. One day, while interviewing a candidate for a TV sales role, he asked the prospect to sell him the jug of water on his desk.

The candidate sat thoughtfully, leaned over and picked up Grade’s cigar lighter. He then set fire to the contents in Grade’s waste paper basket. With the basket alight, he asked Grade how much he was prepared to pay for the jug of water.

Selling benefits, not the product. In that moment, he made Uncle Lew’s life better – the job of any good salesperson. No surprise, he got the job.

You will also need proof. Clients will want to spend wisely, safely – there’s a reason why the 70-20-10 marketing formula is biased towards the proven. The digital platforms have educated marketers to expect advertising investment to be measurable.

You’ll need to demonstrate that what you offer works but, as Jim Marshall once said, all media owner research should be treated with caution because of inherent bias. So if you can find independent examples that support your story, even better. Evidence is key to a successful proposition.

You also need to decide where to hunt. Simplistically, if your sales team didn’t try to find out whether Peloton or Deliveroo was advertising at the start of the pandemic, you should be having a good look in the mirror.

Of course, it should be much more sophisticated than that. Use data to segment your customers – there are different to ways to do this – to formulate a sales strategy.

The only definition of strategy I can ever remember is McKinsey’s “when, where and how you compete”.

The job of the commercial leader is to define the strategy and allocate resources to execute it.

Recession-proof categories or categories that will benefit from behavioural changes as we emerge from the pandemic are a start point for your strategy. But everyone else is likely to fish there, too, so you’ll need your proposition to compete.

Lastly, how good is your commercial team? If you have recruited well, they should possess core sales skills such as curiosity, intelligence, persistence and empathy.

It takes a minimum of six interactions with a customer before you have a relationship built on trust, so you should have something within your CRM system to measure that.

“90% of success in life is just showing up” is the quote to remember. Trade marketing teams have a fundamental role to play here too; getting your message across in a business-to-consumer environment will require more creative thinking post-pandemic.

There’s your core ingredients: a proposition that is credible and defensible, features that make it desirable, proof of effectiveness, a plan for where to compete and deploy your resources, and motivated people who remain highly visible.

It’s an exciting challenge, but it will be highly competitive. In a K-shaped recovery, everyone will want to be looking up.

Nick Hewat is former commercial director at Guardian Media Group

Picture: Getty Images