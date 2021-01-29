Ad watchdog acts to stem weight loss medicine ads on Instagram

The Advertising Standards Authority has written to a number of weight loss treatment companies to warn them that advertising prescription-only medicines to the public is forbidden.

The watchdog issued the enforcement notice after censuring three companies for advertising prescription-only weight loss injections in October 2020.

The companies were SkinnyJab, which ran Instagram activity with influencer Gemma Collins, Skinny Clinic and Skinny Revolution, which also used Instagram.

The notice threatens advertisers with action such as referral to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.