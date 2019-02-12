Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 20 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ad watchdog bans Rizla poster for suggesting smoking is 'safe'

Cigarette paper brand ads also rapped for appealing to under-18s.

Ad watchdog bans Rizla poster for suggesting smoking is 'safe'

Two outdoor ads for cigarette rolling paper brand Rizla have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority after three complaints.

The posters were part of a campaign highlighting Rizla’s introduction of new packaging and bore the text: "Fold. Tuck. Protect."

One showed two people dressed as a security safe standing in front of a wall with the word "SAFE" graffitied on it. The other showed two people with cardboard boxes over their heads with drawn-on facial expressions, standing in front of a wall that had the word "PROTECT" graffitied on it.

The ASA ruled that "many people would interpret the use of the word ‘safe’ in this context to suggest that smoking with Rizla rolling papers was safe, rather than solely as a reference to the packaging of the new product". Therefore, the ads breached the CAP Code for encouraging people to smoke.

In addition, the watchdog found that both posters breached the code on a second count of being likely to appeal to people under 18, due to the use of graffiti, playful props and use of "safe", which is a slang term associated with youth culture.

Rizla owner Imperial Tobacco had argued that the use of the word "safe" was intended to emphasise that Rizla papers were more likely to be kepy physically safe inside the new packaging and that graffiti was not likely to appeal to children.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Celebrating ingenious use of online video

Celebrating ingenious use of online video

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
MEDIA
Facebook fund £250k industry hack to celebrate Campaign's 50th

Facebook fund £250k industry hack to celebrate Campaign's 50th

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
Trust, trade and transformation in advertising

Trust, trade and transformation in advertising

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Product of the Year: a nod to the conscious consumer

Product of the Year: a nod to the conscious consumer

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago