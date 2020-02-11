Adam & Eve/DDB, Campaign and non-profits unite to promote female creativity

Adam & Eve/DDB has teamed up with a number of non-profit organisations, other agencies and Campaign to celebrate the role of women in creative production.

Dubbed She Takes Over, the initiative will champion rising female stars in photography, filmmaking and musical composition and promote their work to the creative industry.

The scheme will include women supported by Equal Lens, Free the Work (formerly known as Free the Bid) and the Alliance for Women Film Composers. Devised to build up to International Women’s Day on 8 March, it will kick off at the start of March, using the hashtag #SheTakesOver on social media.

While primarily a showcase for work, women are being invited to talk about their inspiration, riffing on the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day: #EachforEqual.

She Takes Over is calling on companies in the creative industry to participate by contributing their own channels to women working in production throughout March. Businesses wishing to take part can sign up by emailing shetakesover@adamandeveddb.com by 5pm on 17 February.

Laura Rogers, Adam & Eve/DDB’s creative director, said: "She Takes Over is a brilliant opportunity for the whole creative industry to make new discoveries and new connections through access to the profiles of talented women across the production world. We urge other companies and agencies to jump on board and join us."

Free the Work aims to address gender imbalance in film, TV, advertising and media; Equal Lens tackles inequality in commercial photography; and Alliance for Women Film Composers celebrates the role of female musicians.