Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam & Eve/DDB and Havas Media top new-business rankings in 2019

Shops won six and eight clients respectively last year.

Virgin Media: one of Adam & Eve/DDB's biggest new clients
Virgin Media: one of Adam & Eve/DDB's biggest new clients

See the full-year tables

Adam & Eve/DDB and Havas Media have topped the Campaign news-business rankings in 2019.

Omnicom agency Adam & Eve/DDB moved slightly ahead of Saatchi & Saatchi with net billings of £81.4m after winning six clients, including Virgin Media from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, Sony PlayStation from BBH New York and Lucozade from Grey London.

Saatchi & Saatchi secured second place, thanks to its BT win from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Although BBH brought in £124m in new billings in 2019, the majority of which was for Ladbrokes Coral Group, the agency’s loss of Virgin Media means it ended the year at third place.

Droga5 and The & Partnership took fourth and fifth place with one win apiece – GoCompare.com and NatWest respectively.

Media rankings

Havas Media secured its place at the top of the media table with eight wins, the most for any agency on the table.

The shop gained net billings of £94.3m after winning Homebase, The Open University and Dreams from Initiative, MediaCom and Starcom respectively.

Publicis Groupe's Zenith was second place with £92.8m in billings, generating five new clients and no losses. Its biggest wins included Three, Disney and Macmillan Cancer Support from Mindshare, OMD, PHD and John Ayling Associates.

WPP’s Essence is in third place after winning L’Oréal from sister agency Wavemaker.

Carat posted the highest total billings of £123.6m, having won Legal & General, Beiersdorf and Vodafone. However, losing GoCompare.com and others leaves the shop in fourth position.

See the full-year tables

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020