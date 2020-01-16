Adam & Eve/DDB and Havas Media top new-business rankings in 2019

Adam & Eve/DDB and Havas Media have topped the Campaign news-business rankings in 2019.

Omnicom agency Adam & Eve/DDB moved slightly ahead of Saatchi & Saatchi with net billings of £81.4m after winning six clients, including Virgin Media from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, Sony PlayStation from BBH New York and Lucozade from Grey London.

Saatchi & Saatchi secured second place, thanks to its BT win from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Although BBH brought in £124m in new billings in 2019, the majority of which was for Ladbrokes Coral Group, the agency’s loss of Virgin Media means it ended the year at third place.

Droga5 and The & Partnership took fourth and fifth place with one win apiece – GoCompare.com and NatWest respectively.

Media rankings

Havas Media secured its place at the top of the media table with eight wins, the most for any agency on the table.

The shop gained net billings of £94.3m after winning Homebase, The Open University and Dreams from Initiative, MediaCom and Starcom respectively.

Publicis Groupe's Zenith was second place with £92.8m in billings, generating five new clients and no losses. Its biggest wins included Three, Disney and Macmillan Cancer Support from Mindshare, OMD, PHD and John Ayling Associates.

WPP’s Essence is in third place after winning L’Oréal from sister agency Wavemaker.

Carat posted the highest total billings of £123.6m, having won Legal & General, Beiersdorf and Vodafone. However, losing GoCompare.com and others leaves the shop in fourth position.