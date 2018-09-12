Added 1 hour ago
Adam & Eve/DDB leads Campaign Big Awards shortlist

Agency is the most nominated, followed by AMV.

Campaign Against Living Miserably: 'Project 84' by Adam & Eve/DDB
Adam & Eve/DDB is the most nominated agency at this year’s Campaign Big Awards.

The agency leads the table of 24 shops to have made the shortlist with a total of 17 nominations, receiving four each for Campaign Against Living Miserably’s "Project 84" and Marmite’s "The Marmite gene project".

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO is in second place with 14 nominations. Among the campaigns to appear on the shortlist are "Blood normal" for Libresse/Bodyform and "Trash isles" for Lad Bible/Plastic Oceans Foundation. The third most nominated shop is Mother.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 31 October at the Eventim Apollo. For more details, visit http://www.campaignbigawards.com.

The full list of agencies and their number of nominations is as follow:

