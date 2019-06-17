Adam & Eve/DDB leads UK nominations in Entertainment Lions categories

Adam & Eve/DDB has been shortlisted four times in the Entertainment categories at Cannes for its John Lewis & Partners work – the most nods of any UK agency across five categories announced today.

The Entertainment track is a designated part of Cannes Lions that "celebrates world-class creativity that goes beyond branded communications to impact culture", and includes three awards categories.

The agency was nominated twice in Entertainment Lions for "The boy and the piano", its Christmas ad featuring Elton John, and twice in Entertainment Lions for Music: once for the Elton spot, and once for "Bohemian Rhapsody", its crossover ad with Waitrose & Partners to launch the rebrands of the two retailers.

McCann London, meanwhile, was nominated three times in Entertainment Lions for Sport for the "Football decoded" campaign for Xbox and Fifa 18.

There were four more nominations from the UK in the main Entertainment Lions category – for Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Grey London, On Running and The & Partnership London, and three in Entertainment Lions for Sport, for Fallon, Iris and J Walter Thompson.

US agencies scored 42 of the 82 shortlist spots in Entertainment Lions, with four each for DDB Chicago and McCann New York.

In Entertainment Lions for Sport, US agencies took 39 of 73 nominations. Nine of these went to Wieden & Kennedy Portland, all for the Nike films "Dream crazy" and "Dream crazier".

In the Music category, US agencies received 12 nominations.

Film Craft

FCB Inferno led UK hopes in the Film Craft Lions, with three nominations for Huawei, "Story sign". There was one nomination each for Axis Animation, BBC Creative and Superunion, Edelman and Publicis Sapient.

US agencies accounted for 31 out of 78 nominations, with Goodby Silverstein & Partners taking five of these.

Industry Craft

Of the 181 nominations in this category, only two came from the UK: they went to Ogilvy, for British Airways, "It's coming home", and Jones Knowles Ritchie, for Tesco, "Tesco finest fish".

There were 31 from the US, including 10 for FCB Chicago.

The most successful single agency, TBWA\Paris, was nominated 29 times, the majority for its McDelivery work for McDonald’s.