Adam & Eve/DDB merges Cain & Abel with Gutenberg Global

Adam & Eve/DDB has merged Cain & Abel and Gutenberg Global to form a global in-house production agency.

Cain & Abel is A&E/DDB’s in-house content division, which launched in 2013, while Gutenberg is the DDB-owned global production shop that started in 2009.

The combined agency, which will retain the Cain & Abel name, will offer content creation, global solutions, direct response, production and on-site services.

It will be led by Claire Bowers, managing director of Gutenberg since 2018, who will have the same role at the new Cain & Abel. Gary Whipps, chief operating officer of Gutenberg, will also retain his role at the merged company.

Cain & Abel’s leadership team will report to A&E/DDB joint chief executives Tammy Einav and Mat Goff.

Goff said: “We are bringing these two highly successful units together to super-charge the offering to clients. Claire, Gary and the team have built a business that puts people first right through the process. It means that wherever in the world our client’s consumers are, they will experience the brand and the message in the best possible way. And it means our clients, both global and in market, get a brilliant, personal service they can trust and rely on.”

Bowers added: “A decade of decoupling production from agencies has brought with it a great investment in tech, but also an obsession with low-cost solutions.

"This has led our part of the industry to be a space of siloed thinking, lacking in authenticity and watered-down, lowest common-denominator creative work. Our hope is that a personal approach to creating and delivering great work will be a breath of fresh air to clients who want better solutions built and deployed in a more personal way.”