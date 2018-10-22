Adam & Eve/DDB named Agency of the Year at Campaign Big Awards

Adam & Eve/DDB was named Campaign Big Agency of the Year on Wednesday night at an awards ceremony at the Eventim Apollo.

The agency triumphed in the category after picking up Big Awards for Campaign Against Living Miserably "Project 84", The Cybersmile Foundation "#TrollingIsUgly", Marmite "The Marmite gene project", EA Sports/Fifa 19 "#ElTornado" and Great Western Railway "Five go an adventure". Adam & Eve/DDB also won four of the Media Excellence Awards.

Other agencies that put in a strong showing include Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which won Bigs for Hiscox "Honeypot", Essity/Libresse/Bodyform "Blood normal", Mars Petcare "Dog dates", LADbible/Plastic Oceans Foundation "Trash isles" and BT Sport "90 in 90". Mother also scooped five Bigs.

See below for the full list of winners: