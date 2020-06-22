Adam & Eve/DDB named Europe's top agency of the decade at Lions Live

Adam & Eve/DDB has been named regional agency of the decade for Europe in a presentation at Lions Live, the online event taking the place of this year’s Cannes Lions.

The plaudit will come as little surprise, as the agency has twice been named global Agency of the Year by Cannes Lions, in 2014 and 2018. It was also named as Advertising Agency of the Decade by Campaign last December.

Adam & Eve was founded in 2009 and merged with DDB UK in 2012. It has won acclaim for its work on the likes of John Lewis, Harvey Nichols and Cybersmile.

Adam & Eve/DDB beat its fellow Omnicom shop Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO into second place. The agency has enjoyed particular success in the past two years, winning three Grands Prix in 2018 and being the most awarded UK agency last year.

Third place in Europe went to Ogilvy Paris.

Lions Live also announced regional agency of the decade for Africa and the Middle East, with first place going to VMLY&R Dubai, followed by TBWA\Hunt|Lascaris in Johannesburg, and Ogilvy Johannesburg.