Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam & Eve/DDB named Europe's top agency of the decade at Lions Live

Agency pips Omnicom stablemate AMV BBDO to the top spot.

Harvey Nichols "Shoplifters": won the 2016 Film Lions Grand Prix for Adam & Eve/DDB
Harvey Nichols "Shoplifters": won the 2016 Film Lions Grand Prix for Adam & Eve/DDB

Adam & Eve/DDB has been named regional agency of the decade for Europe in a presentation at Lions Live, the online event taking the place of this year’s Cannes Lions.

The plaudit will come as little surprise, as the agency has twice been named global Agency of the Year by Cannes Lions, in 2014 and 2018. It was also named as Advertising Agency of the Decade by Campaign last December.

Adam & Eve was founded in 2009 and merged with DDB UK in 2012. It has won acclaim for its work on the likes of John Lewis, Harvey Nichols and Cybersmile.

Adam & Eve/DDB beat its fellow Omnicom shop Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO into second place. The agency has enjoyed particular success in the past two years, winning three Grands Prix in 2018 and being the most awarded UK agency last year.

Third place in Europe went to Ogilvy Paris.

Lions Live also announced regional agency of the decade for Africa and the Middle East, with first place going to VMLY&R Dubai, followed by TBWA\Hunt|Lascaris in Johannesburg, and Ogilvy Johannesburg.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Creativity in lockdown: how have agencies coped?

Creativity in lockdown: how have agencies coped?

Promoted

June 17, 2020
"At the IPA, we tie communications and creativity back to business value"

"At the IPA, we tie communications and creativity back to business value"

Promoted

June 15, 2020
Should social media...

Should social media...

Promoted

June 15, 2020
MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020